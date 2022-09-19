Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said officers found two toddlers inside a dog cage playing with feces inside a "filthy" home.

Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs.

According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat.

The criminal complaint said the officers went inside and found the two 2-year-olds in the cage playing with cat feces. No one else was home, police said.

The children's mother told police she was at work and Brabant, her sister's boyfriend, was supposed to be watching the children. The criminal complaint said CYS was called and the children were given back to their mother. An officer also took the two injured dogs.

Brabant is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.