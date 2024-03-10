Jeannette man arrested following string of vehicle break-ins at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man has been arrested following a string of vehicle break-ins reported at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Somerset barracks were dispatched to the resort around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of several break-ins, with items such as cameras, personal documents and other electronics allegedly taken from vehicles. A 2023 Ford Escape was also reportedly stolen from the parking lot, according to troopers.

Through an investigation, troopers located a vehicle in the parking lot with several items matching the descriptions of those stolen. Troopers found the operator of the stolen vehicle, later identified as Michael Curtis, 32, and took him into custody. Curtis also appeared intoxicated, troopers added.

He was transported to the Somerset County Jail and is now charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and DUI among other charges.