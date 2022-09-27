Jeannette fatal stabbing began as argument over rent money, police said

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after a violent fight and stabbing left a man dead in Jeannette on Monday night.

Officers were called to 6th Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.

The victim, identified by police as William Osselburn, was bleeding from multiple wounds, police said. He was rushed to AHN Forbes Trauma Center but died from his injuries.

At the scene, Westmoreland County detectives talked to witnesses who said Osselburn was sitting on the front porch of a home with four other people having drinks.

Osselburn and another person in the group got into an argument about rent money, the criminal complaint said. While they were arguing, police said suspect Antwone Thurston "implanted himself in the dispute," and eventually got into a physical fight with Osselburn.

Police said Osselburn pushed Thurston into some shrubs, and then Thurston hit Osselburn several times. Osselburn collapsed over the porch railing and then fell onto the sidewalk, according to the criminal complaint. He lost a significant amount of blood and was unconscious, police said.

A witness told police after Osselburn collapsed, they saw "Thurston pace back and forth on the sidewalk before throwing a knife" and running off, the criminal complaint said.

Investigators recovered a folding knife at the intersection of 6th Street and Cassatt Avenue, the criminal complaint said.

Thurston is now facing a number of charges. He turned himself into authorities and is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.