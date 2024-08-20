Jeannette bringing back K-9 program

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Jeannette's K-9 program is making a comeback after the city disbanded the unit, landing one of its dogs in a kennel.

It all started with a lawsuit filed against the City of Jeannette by its two K-9 officers, Sgt. James J. Phillips and Officer Matthew Painter. They claimed the city was not paying them the overtime and other costs associated with caring for their dogs Kilo and Diesel.

The city quickly disbanded the program and while Kilo went to live with Officer Painter, Diesel was placed in a kennel for safekeeping.

Then there was an impassioned city council meeting where members of the community begged the city to keep the program. Now that's exactly what the city of Jeannette is doing, says Mayor Curtis J. Antoniak. But he says it was less about the public pressure and more about a change of heart.

"I had something come over me," Antoniak said. "I don't know if it was Saint Frances putting the shield on me saying get that dog out of the kennel, but I wanted that dog out of the kennel."

Mayor Antoniak says that Diesel is an effective policing tool, but he added he would like to find an even more effective way to utilize his talents. He also said that he and the city council are eager to hash out the issues they are having with the unit's financing and scheduling. But for now, he says, they are all heading in the right direction.

"I am so happy that K-9 Diesel, Officer Diesel, is back at home with his handler Sgt. Phillips," said Antoniak.

Diesel was picked up at the kennel by his handler Sgt. Phillips on Tuesday morning. KDKA-TV met up with them at Phillips' house shortly after they came home.

Phillips says there is a lot to be discussed with the city in terms of bringing back the K-9 program. But for now, he says he is just happy to have his dog back.

"He means the absolute world to me," said Phillips. "I think what you have to understand is -- and I'm pretty sure I can speak for every K-9 handler out there -- these dogs are more than just a partner, they are actually a part of your family. Not only is he doing a job for the city, but he is also there for me when I need him. And that is a good feeling to have."