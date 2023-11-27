Jason Aldean bringing extended Desperado Tour to Pittsburgh next summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country music superstar Jason Aldean is coming to Pittsburgh next year.

Aldean is bringing his Highway Desperado Tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 10. He'll be joined by Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell and Dee Jay Silver.

After headlining more than 40 sold-out shows in 2023, Aldean announced on Monday that he's extending his Highway Desperado Tour into the new year.

Kicking off on May 18 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, the tour makes more than two dozen stops across the U.S. before ending in Macon, Georgia, on Oct. 5. Before Burgettstown, Aldean will be in Pennsylvania two more times with a show scheduled in Philadelphia on Aug. 2 and Scranton on Aug. 3.

Aldean was last at The Pavilion at Star Lake in the summer of 2022 when Munhall native Gabby Barrett opened for him.

In 2024, Aldean will also headline several festivals and co-headline the 2024 Rock the Country festival tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time with presales scheduled for Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.