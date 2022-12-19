January 6 Committee expected to vote on recommending criminal charges against Trump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At today's final hearing in the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots, the House Select Committee is expected to vote to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice.

This means that the committee will make criminal referrals, and then it's up to the Justice Department to decide whether or not to prosecute Trump and his allies.

This all comes after the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, collected millions of documents, and held several hearings following the insurrection.

Lawmakers say the committee investigated Trump's actions surrounding the Capitol attack and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Lawmakers also suggested charges against Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

"As a former prosecutor, I think there's sufficient evidence to charge the president," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D).

"I think that Justice will take these referrals if they come. Seriously, because they have been gathering evidence, the January 6th Committee that is, has been gathering evidence for a very long time." said Michael Zeldin, Former Federal Prosecutor.

Former President Trump insists he did nothing wrong and responded on his Truth Social platform, writing, "Republicans and Patriots all over the land must stand strong and united against the Thugs and Scoundrels of the Unselect Committee."

The committee is expected to vote today and release their final report on Wednesday.