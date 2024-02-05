Jameson's Candy in New Castle to close after 79 years in business

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Jameson's Candy store in New Castle has announced it will soon be closing after 79 years in business.

The shop made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

They didn't give an exact date of when it will be closing, but says it will probably be sometime over the summer.

The shop did assure customers that they'll be fully open and in production for the upcoming Easter season.