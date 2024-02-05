Watch CBS News
Local News

Jameson's Candy in New Castle to close after 79 years in business

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Jameson's Candy in New Castle to close after 79 years in business
Jameson's Candy in New Castle to close after 79 years in business 00:22

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Jameson's Candy store in New Castle has announced it will soon be closing after 79 years in business.

The shop made the announcement on social media over the weekend. 

They didn't give an exact date of when it will be closing, but says it will probably be sometime over the summer.

The shop did assure customers that they'll be fully open and in production for the upcoming Easter season. a

First published on February 5, 2024 / 12:46 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.