James Fox, founder of Fox's Pizza has passed away

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The founder of Fox's Pizza Den has died.

According to the Tribune-Review, Jim Fox, of Murrysville, died of complications stemming from a car crash that took place last year.

Fox opened his first pizza shop in Pitcairn back in 1971.

Over half a century later, the chain has more than 200 locations in 25 states.

Fox was 74 years old. 

