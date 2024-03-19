Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pays for funeral of slain Texas high school football player Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pays for funeral of slain Texas high school football player 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has stepped up to help out a family in his hometown dealing with unimaginable loss. According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hurts paid for the funeral of slain Texas high school football player Jarvon Coles.

Coles, 18, was shot and killed at a party in Humble, Texas, outside Houston on March 9, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to his profile on HUDL, Coles played strong safety and outside linebacker for the North Shore Senior High School football team - one that's got a long history in Houston football against Hurts' nearby alma mater, Channelview High School, according to local media reports.

In 2014, Hurts became the first Channelview quarterback to beat North Shore - doing so in dramatic fashion with a Hail Mary pass with no time left on the clock. According to the Houston Chronicle, that pass was caught for a touchdown leading to a 49-48 victory.

Harris County authorities say Coles was found with a gunshot wound outside a large home that had been rented out via Airbnb. A large group of teenagers and people in their early 20s were at the scene and the party may have been advertised on social media as well.

The sheriff's office said one or two shooters fired toward the party from about a block away and fled in a vehicle.

Hurts has not made any public statement about paying for Coles' funeral. We have reached out to the Eagles and a representative for Hurts for comment.

"Help us bring some closure to the family of Jarvon Coles," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Facebook.