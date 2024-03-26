Jake Guentzel receives emotional standing ovation in return to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Guentzel received a warm welcome in his return to Pittsburgh.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Guentzel traveled to the Steel City to play the Penguins on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Guentzel's first game in Pittsburgh since being traded. Earlier this month, the winger and defenseman Ty Smith were traded to Carolina for four players and two conditional draft picks.

During Tuesday's game, Guentzel received an emotional standing ovation from the fans and a tribute video in the first period.

"Forever a Stanley Cup Champion and Penguins legend. Thanks for the memories, Jake. Stay cool. Never change," the Penguins posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, when sharing the tribute video.

Forever a Stanley Cup Champion and Penguins legend.



Thanks for the memories, Jake. Stay cool. Never change. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/bmTEL4zsmp — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 26, 2024

When watching the video, Guentzel's family in the stands got emotional seeing highlights from his eight seasons in town. Many fans in the stands had personalized signs thanking Guentzel and letting him know how beloved he is.

In eight games with Carolina, Guentzel has two goals and 10 assists. The Hurricanes are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 97 points.

Guentzel left the Penguins as the 11th-leading scorer in franchise history, tallying 219 goals and 466 points in 503 career games.

Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said trading Guentzel was "one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make in my time in management."

Guentzel is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season.