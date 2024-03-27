Pittsburgh boxer's journey to becoming world champion starts this weekend

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — In the City of Champions, a hometown boxer is starting her journey to be a world champion.

Mary Casamassa trains at Jack's Boxing Gym in Ross Township six days a week, and now she is days away from her biggest chance to show the world what she's got.

"I just like the challenge of it, really having to test myself one on one," the professional boxer told KDKA-TV on Wednesday.

Casamassa has drive, determination and a big personality.

"I just love to fight," she said.

She also has dreams of being a world champion.

"If I'm going to do it, why wouldn't I be the best at it?" Casamassa said.

Inspired by her brothers, Casamassa met trainer Jack Mook when she was a teenager and has trained with him ever since.

"She is the best. She's it," said Mook. Jack's Boxing Gym's head trainer. "When she first walked in, I knew this is the real deal, this girl can go all the way."

Casamassa works full-time as an engineer outside the gym and juggles a rigorous training regiment.

"Sometimes I train two or three hours twice a day," she said. "I'm running in the morning, then I'm coming here."

Casamassa's path could change dramatically on Saturday night at the Brawl at the Hall event at Steamfitters 499 Union Hall in Harmony. The 24-year-old Casamassa faces Olivia Gerula, a boxing veteran of 26 years, in the 10-round main event.

"The most I've fought up to this is a six-rounder," Casamassa said. "This is a 10-round title fight for a WIBA Super Middleweight title."

Casamassa, a University of Pittsburgh graduate, wants to make her family proud.

"I don't just want to do it to say I was a pro boxer," she said. "I want to be a world champ."

Casamassa says she prays with one of her trainers, a pastor, before her matches and shares Oreos with Mook after weigh-in day. A win on Saturday could propel her into the world rankings.