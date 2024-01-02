Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.8 million sold in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.8 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket bought at the Murrysville Shop 'n Save on William Penn Highway matched all five balls drawn on Sunday, Dec. 31: 4-10-23-34-43.

The Shop 'n Save also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 32,700 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time.

In November, someone who bought a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket in Fayette County split the record-high jackpot of $3.2 million with another ticket bought in Schuylkill County. The previous record for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot was $3 million in 2022. A lucky winner in Montgomery County took home that prize.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery's longest-running jackpot game, launching in 1992. It relaunched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash in 2021. There are nightly drawings with an additional chance to win $2 or $6.

The lottery says winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. A main prize has to be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should contact their nearest lottery office for instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.