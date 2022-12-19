Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $2M sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County got a nice surprise just in time for the holidays.
A jackpot-winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at Dave's BP on Evergreen Road.
The Pennsylvania Lottery said the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket that sold for the Friday drawing matched all five balls drawn: 13-20-28-30-40.
Dave's BP also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.
The Pennsylvania Lottery also encouraged players to check every ticket, every time, saying over 41,200 other tickets won prizes in the drawing.
