Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County is $1 million richer.
A Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the Shop 'n Save in Carnegie for Friday's drawing matched all five balls drawn: 9-10-15-26-37.
The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Anyone who has a winning ticket should contact their nearest lottery office for more instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.