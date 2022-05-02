Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County is $1 million richer.

A Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the Shop 'n Save in Carnegie for Friday's drawing matched all five balls drawn: 9-10-15-26-37.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone who has a winning ticket should contact their nearest lottery office for more instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.