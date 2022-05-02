Watch CBS News

Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County is $1 million richer. 

A Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the Shop 'n Save in Carnegie for Friday's drawing matched all five balls drawn: 9-10-15-26-37. 

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Anyone who has a winning ticket should contact their nearest lottery office for more instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.