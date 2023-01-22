IUP receives more funding to help combat campus sexual assault

IUP gets another round of grant funding to prevent sexual assault

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received more funding to address sexual assault and violence on its campus.

It's the sixth round of funding through the commonwealth's "It's On Us" program.

This year, the school received $40,000 in grants to help grow its partnership with the Alice Paul House which provides services for victims.

They are also looking to expand the "Together All" program which provides students with free, anytime access to online peer-to-peer mental health support.