Watch CBS News
Local News

IUP receives more funding to help combat campus sexual assault

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

IUP gets another round of grant funding to prevent sexual assault
IUP gets another round of grant funding to prevent sexual assault 00:27

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received more funding to address sexual assault and violence on its campus. 

It's the sixth round of funding through the commonwealth's "It's On Us" program. 

This year, the school received $40,000 in grants to help grow its partnership with the Alice Paul House which provides services for victims. 

They are also looking to expand the "Together All" program which provides students with free, anytime access to online peer-to-peer mental health support. 

First published on January 22, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.