'It's there for the victims and their families:' New mural to honor victims of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few hours, a new piece of public art in Squirrel Hill will make its debut.

A mural from a local artist is being revealed today and the goal of the mural is to help people remember and reflect on the lives lost from the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Kyle Holbrook has been working on murals across the city and the country for years.

Many of his murals, like the one in Wilkinsburg, deal with the tragedy of gun violence, depicting those who have been lost and visual reminders to stop and appreciate those around us.

Holbrook said that growing up in Wilkinsburg, he had several friends shot and killed. He added that across the country, he has met thousands of people just like him who have been affected by this type of violence.

His hope is that the new mural will help heal the community.

"It's there for the victims and their families," he said. "But it's also there for anyone who has been a victim of gun violence and to shed more light on this epidemic and how we can come up with solutions."

The new memorial includes a depiction of the synagogue, a stop sign - as a reminder to stop gun violence - and a stop anti-semitism banner.

The mural will be officially unveiled at 10 a.m. at 5819 Phillips Avenue.

We'll have more on the unveiling here on KDKA.com as well as on KDKA-TV News at Noon.