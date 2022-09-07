'It's so important to pay attention to recalls:' Keeping your family and children safe at home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several times a week we have a recall to tell you about - everything from food to household products - the recalls are warnings.

However, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says that too often those warnings are ignored.

There are plenty of recalls and it's not hard to miss some of the, but that could compromise your family's safety.

The CPSC does not take recalls lightly.

"Recall products are recalled for reasons because they potentially could injure or kill somebody and you don't want that to happen to you or a member of your family," said Patty Davis of the CPSC.

It's not like they are constantly putting out warnings.

"We do announce recalls of more than 200 different products every year," Davis said.

While the FDA will warn you about food, the CPSC deals in household items.

"Anything from a bicycle to a coffeemaker to a couch to a bed, So those are the types of things that we want you to know about when they're recalled," she explained.

When they do raise the red flag on something like an appliance, it's serious.

"It's not just the light bulb has gone out it's that your oven can overheat and catch fire or the stovetop can turn on without you turning it on," Davis warned. "That's why it's so important to pay attention to recalls and act when you find out about them."

Obviously, it's absurd to think someone could be aware of every recall at all times, so the CPSC has the recall on their mobile app and website - also there's the option to get direct emails when recalls are issued.

Most times, when a recall has been issued, a remedy is set in place, how to get a replacement, a repair, or a refund.

September is also National Baby Safety Month and it's also a time when those who manufacture baby products along the CPSC put the spotlight on things that hurt children every day.

Clearly, no one wants to put their child at risk, but it's something you could be doing and not realize it.

"This is the month that you really want to check your child's toys your child's nursery products," Davis said.

Davis and CPSC said that the hazard is more than just toys.

"In fact, we see the largest number of injuries to kids under five nursery product related with highchairs and the number one cause of death," she explained. "For a child under five, it's cribs and crib mattresses. so pay special attention to those."

Another major risk to children is the tipping over of furniture, which kids will use the drawers to climb.

"In fact every year with furniture and television tip-overs there are about eight children who died and 1000s of injuries related to that," Davis said.

She also said that make sure to check to see if your furniture is on the CPSC's recall list. She said that often companies will come to your home and anchor the furniture to the wall or offer a refund and then come and take it out of your house.

As we all know, TVs are only getting larger.

"If you do buy one of the large flat-screen TVs, even a smaller flat-screen TV, the best thing to do mount it you can get those mounting devices at your local electronics store - they'll even mount it for you," Davis said.

She said that something they often see is families buying a new flat-screen TV and then the older, heavier TV ends up on top of a dresser in the kid's room and if tipped, that can be lethal.

The CPSC has a search function on their website where you can find a piece of furniture, crib, mattress, etc...but they do advise everyone to anchor furniture to the wall of a child's room to avoid it falling over.