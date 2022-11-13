'It's just like music:' One basketball referee doesn't let hearing loss affect his love of the game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Raymond Nelson fell in love with basketball as a child and has been a part of the sport ever since.

However, there's one thing about him that makes his story truly inspiring.

He's deaf.

Before each game that Nelson referees he said he lets the coaches know he's deaf and if they need anything to step onto the court into his line of vision.

Other than that, Nelson said the job fits really well for him since it mostly requires communicating through hand signals.

"It's just like music," he said. "I can't hear it but you know, it's kind of like music and a beautiful art. So, I always pause the TV and play the game, and that's how I would be better."

Nelson hopes to eventually become a college referee and then maybe even work in the NBA.