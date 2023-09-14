'It's divine intervention'; Forever in love, the next chapter

Forever in love, the next chapter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Seven months ago today was Valentine's Day and we brought you the story of forever love -- the story of Ron Meinhardt, who sat at his wife's grave everyday.

Now, there's been a significant development. Here's the next chapter in the story.

A number of people have reached out wanting to know what's happened with Ron, saying that he's not there at the grave site anymore.

We met in the February chill as Ron sat, as he did everyday for three hours, next to his wife Marylou's grave.

"I just had that feeling that I have to be here for now," Meinhardt said.

Meinhardt lost his wife Marylou to cancer after 57 years together.

"I was 18 when I married so I've never been living alone," Meinhardt said. "That's the hardest thing when I leave here, go to an empty house."

But here next to Marylou, he was home.

"I'm here just waiting," Meinhardt said. "I don't know what I'm waiting for. I'm waiting for God to say no, enough is enough. You can go home and you know live your life."

That moment came in June after two years of daily visits.

In parallel timing and at a different cemetery, Sandy Kleuber was mourning the loss of her husband, Bob.

"I did what he did, day after day went to the cemetery," Kleuber said.

Like Ron, Sandy has a massive void in his life.

At the urging of their kids, they signed up on a Christian dating site.

"He called me right away," Kleuber said. "I mean, I was only on a couple minutes and he liked my profile I guess."

The two met at Eat'n Park and never went out with anyone else.

Both say that they're not trying to replace their first loves.

"Yeah, she talks about Bob every day, and I let her think cause that's number one with her," Meinhardt said. "Mary Lou is number one with me. I'll never forget her and I know she'll never forget Bob."

That first date took place on July 6 and now the two are getting married with the wedding set for October 27.

Their kids think it might be a bit quick but they're both 76 years old and bluntly, Ron said that 'We don't have that much time left, so we might as well enjoy it while we can.'