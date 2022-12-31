'It's been a lot of fun:' Kenny Pickett looks back on a whirlwind year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The last eight months for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett have been a whirlwind, to say the least.

It was just earlier this year that Pickett was a Heisman finalist after he led Pitt to an ACC Championship.

Now, he's right across the hall at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side but wearing black and gold rather than blue and gold.

The former Pitt man sees a bright future for the Steelers.

"There [are] some guys, you know Calvin Austin's not out there, and I think he's a huge piece that we're missing with his speed, his explosiveness, and a guy I really like and a guy I think will be a really big-time player for us," Pickett said. "There's a lot to look forward to."

However, despite a future where Pickett is under center with an offense that includes Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, George Pickens, and others, Pickett and the Steelers know that despite a slim chance to make the postseason, they're still focused on the present.

"We got a lot of business to finish still in this season," he said. "We left a lot out there, you have to take joy in the wins that we have because it's hard to win in the NFL, but you can look back on a lot of things, and there [are] things we left out there that we wish we could have back. But it's really good learning points for the young guys and as long as we take that and don't make the same mistakes twice, I think we'll be okay."

This time last year, Pickett was preparing for the NFL Draft after he led Pitt to a 45-21 victory over Wake Forest for the ACC Championship.

It also got him a nomination for the Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football.

Like so many things, though, for Pickett, it's about the lessons learned.

"It's been a whirlwind, from being at Pitt right here next door, finishing that season, training, getting drafted, getting ready for this season, it's been nonstop, it's been a lot of fun, and a great learning experience," he said.

That whirlwind also included going from third on the depth chart at the start of the Steelers' season to becoming the starting quarterback of one of the most iconic franchises in the National Football League.

"It was familiar, my experience next door at Pitt really prepped me well for the NFL and how it went," Pickett recalled. "I had to earn it next door, I had to earn it here, started as a three, worked my way up, like I did here, and got an opportunity, and trying to make the most of it. Having that experience really helped me."

The Steelers still have a route to the playoffs, a lot has to go right and they have to win both of their remaining games, but they head into week 17 playing meaningful football, something that didn't look possible about a month ago.

They'll take on the Baltimore Ravens in primetime on Sunday night.

You can also see the rest of Rich Walsh's interview with Kenny Pickett on Steelers Kickoff at 11:30 a.m.