'It's a positive memory to remember his life:' 5th annual Mutt Strutt takes place in Butler County

Fifth annual Mutt Strutt held in Butler County

BUTLER (KDKA) – Dogs of all shapes and sizes were strutting their stuff in Butler County on Saturday.

It was the fifth annual Garrett Fifield Memorial Mutt Strutt.

The event honored Fifield who died at a young age in 2017.

"We did this after our son Garrett passed away," said Amy, Garrett's mom. "It's a positive memory to remember his life."

The proceeds benefit the Butler County Humane Society and last year they raised over $20,000.