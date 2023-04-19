Itemized bill details how South Fayette commissioners used taxpayer money on lavish retreat

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents of South Fayette Township were outraged when they learned their commissioners spent $10,000 on a "strategic planning retreat" at a lavish hotel.

Some of those residents got their hands on the itemized bill from the hotel and shared the details with KDKA.

The residents KDKA spoke to were already angry after finding out four of the five commissioners here spent taxpayer money on a two-day retreat.

But when they learned exactly what the $10,000 was used for, they said they were appalled and disappointed.

"It's just disgusting what I saw in those invoices." resident Mike Minus said.

KDKA first reported that the South Fayette Township commissioners spent $9,662 on a strategic planning retreat held at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort in January.

However, in the last few days, angry residents got their hands on an itemized receipt from the hotel, and what they found, they said, was egregious.

"They all should be ashamed of themselves for wasting our money, and it's our money; we're the taxpayers," Mikus added.

What sticks out most to Mikus and fellow residents is the $1,861 dinner the commissioners treated themselves and their spouses to.

The cost of alcohol alone at this dinner was close to $500, which included a $230 bottle of wine, a $100 bottle of wine, and several high-end mixed drinks.

KDKA took this list to the township manager, John Barrett. He declined the request for an interview but provided this statement.

"The township is aware of the expenses surrounding the strategic planning session and understands citizens' concerns over the use of public funds. South Fayette Township has consistently received clean, annual audits, achieved multiple year-end General Fund surpluses, recently earned a 'AA' bond rating from S&P Global, and recognizes the importance of physical accountability."

While Lisa Malosh, the only commissioner who didn't attend the planning retreat, agreed the group of commissioners have done some great things, she said the trip to Bedford Springs was outrageous and unethical.

"It was so unnecessary, and the people of the township deserve better," Malosh said.

"What the South Fayette Township commissioners should do immediately is first pay back this bill pay it back to the township. Secondly, they need to resign, and thirdly, I implore all of our South Fayette community residents to come out and vote in the primary next month," resident Sherry Korczynski said.

Korczynski and Mikus urged residents to join them at the commissioner's meeting on May 10, where they plan on addressing the board once again to find out why this meeting wasn't held in the community for a fraction of the cost.