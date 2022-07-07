Watch CBS News
Local Community

'It was just gushing in:' Water main break in Brentwood affects service for multiple homes

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Brentwood residents dealing with water main break
Brentwood residents dealing with water main break 01:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A water main break this morning has forced residents from their homes in Pittsburgh's Brentwood neighborhood.

Neighbors said a couple of days ago they notice small amounts of running water coming from the top of the hill and didn't think much of it. That was until this morning when their yards and basements filled up with water.

Those on Sunview Drive woke up without water this morning - that is, at least not where they wanted it.

Pennsylvania American Water said an eight-inch water main broke this morning, affecting 20 homes.

After customers called 911, the water was shut off, but not before the damage was done to their properties and the roads.

Lisa Healy said residents on the street noticed the slow leak in recent days but thought it was drainage and said she's glad she has renter's insurance because her basement and garage are damaged from the flooding.

"My basement, it just sounded like a waterfall, it's coming in from the walls, the support beam, the windows, it was just gushing in," she recalled.

Penn-American Water said repairs are underway and they expect water to be back on by 5 p.m. today.

Bryant Reed
Bryant Reed - KDKA

Bryant Reed joined the KDKA news team as a reporter in January 2021. Bryant covers all sorts of news stories including breaking news, human interest and crime, to enterprise stories you might not hear about every day.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 12:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.