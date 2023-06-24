'It should be distinctive:' Will Pennsylvania make the decision to change the state flag?

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvanians are immensely proud of the Commonwealth, but how many can distinguish the Pennsylvania flag from others?

At least one state representative doesn't think we can and he's leading the push to change the design of it. A

As it waves in the wind, can you make out what's on the flag? It's one of 20 similar flags that still use a blue background.

"The fundamental purpose of a flag is signaling at a distance," said Ted Kaye, the secretary of the North American Vexillological Association. "You want to be able to make out what's on the flag and you want to be able to remember that that represents the place that the flag is from and Pennsylvania's flag fails on those."

Kaye spoke with me from his room which is packed wall-to-wall with flags.

"If I could talk to myself 40 years ago, 'Don't collect full-sized flags, they take up too much room, collect the small, little ones,'" he said with a laugh.

Kaye is a flag expert and there is a word for it: vexillological.

He's certainly tracking the push by a Montgomery County legislator to change the Pennsylvania state flag.

So, in Kaye's opinion, what makes a good flag?

"It needs to be simple," he said. "It needs to be meaningful so that you remember what it means. It needs to have two to three colors, that's all it needs. It should not have a lettering, a seal, or a coat of arms on it. and it should be distinctive."

Does this mean Pennsylvanians are on board with a changing of the flag?

"No, I don't think it needs to change I think there's something to be said for tradition. If we keep changing everything then why do we have history?" That's what Shelly Cohen had to say.

"I think make it prettier I don't know what the flag really is about but I guess changing it is always good, right?" Added Laura Ruiz.

Maybe not prettier, but catchier. There's even a push right now for the Keystone Flag - it's all the same process.

"We'll name a commission to be in charge of things and then the state will call for proposals and the public will submit proposals," Kaye explained.

Will Pennsylvania ditch the coat of arms for a refresh?

"These flags in these states are flown all over the place because they are great designs and Pennsylvania has the opportunity to do the same thing."