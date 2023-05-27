'It is time to pause and remember:' The meaning of Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Monday, of course, is Memorial Day - a day to honor all those who lost their lives in military service to our country.

Traditionally, it's a time for families to gather for cookouts and barbecues, and travel as the summer vacation season begins.

How best to commemorate Memorial Day is the topic of this week's edition of the Sunday Business Page.

Retired Air Force Colonel Lee Ellis, who spent over five years as a POW in Vietnam, encourages all Americans to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on Monday, recalling the 1.3 million Americans who have died in wars since the American Revolution.

"I think it is time to pause and remember those people and think about their sacrifice, and think about their families that sacrificed and how that impacted them and how we can support those families if they are still around to let them know that we appreciate them and this loss that they have suffered," Col. Ellis said.

Col. Ellis also recommended displaying American flags, participating in local parades, and ceremonies, and thanking the veterans in your life.

You can see my full interview with Col. Ellis on the Sunday Business Page on KDKA-TV Sunday Morning News.