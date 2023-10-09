Israel-Gaza conflict sends shockwaves through Pittsburgh Jewish community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the violence in Israel and Gaza continues to grow, Jewish communities around the world, including in Pittsburgh, are keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Jewish community in Greater Pittsburgh is horrified by the news coming out of Israel. And Western Pennsylvania Jewish leaders say they're doing what they can to make sure the community is safe in what could prove to be a very dangerous time.

The violence and destruction in Israel and Gaza have sent shockwaves around the world, including in Pittsburgh.

"We are taking that minute by minute," said Shawn Brokos, director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh. "I can tell you with certainty we are in a heightened threat tempo. We are on high alert."

"We're actively working with all our law enforcement partners,' Brokos added.

Brokos said that there is a lot more going on than the public sees.

"It goes beyond physical security, it's about intelligence, what are we seeing, what we are hearing, what do we need to be ready for," Brokos said.

"We know we have additional patrols from the police," he added. "But the next step would be increased armed guard coverage at our organizations."

Howard Siegel is active in the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue. Siegel said after the synagogue shooting, if you see something, say something.

"When I see a car that's parked here for a while, it gives me a little concern or a package in the building that I don't know what it might be," Siegel said.

"As we stand right now, there is no known threat to the Pittsburgh Jewish Community," Brokos said. "However, we are monitoring what's happening across the country, as well as in the Middle East, and we need to be prepared for that."