Watch CBS News
Local News

Israel-Gaza conflict sends shockwaves through Pittsburgh Jewish community

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Israel-Gaza conflict sends shockwaves through Jewish community
Israel-Gaza conflict sends shockwaves through Jewish community 02:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the violence in Israel and Gaza continues to grow, Jewish communities around the world, including in Pittsburgh, are keeping a close eye on the situation. 

The Jewish community in Greater Pittsburgh is horrified by the news coming out of Israel. And Western Pennsylvania Jewish leaders say they're doing what they can to make sure the community is safe in what could prove to be a very dangerous time.

The violence and destruction in Israel and Gaza have sent shockwaves around the world, including in Pittsburgh.

"We are taking that minute by minute," said Shawn Brokos, director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh. "I can tell you with certainty we are in a heightened threat tempo. We are on high alert."

"We're actively working with all our law enforcement partners,' Brokos added.

Brokos said that there is a lot more going on than the public sees. 

"It goes beyond physical security, it's about intelligence, what are we seeing, what we are hearing, what do we need to be ready for," Brokos said.

"We know we have additional patrols from the police," he added. "But the next step would be increased armed guard coverage at our organizations."

Howard Siegel is active in the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue. Siegel said after the synagogue shooting, if you see something, say something. 

"When I see a car that's parked here for a while, it gives me a little concern or a package in the building that I don't know what it might be," Siegel said.

"As we stand right now, there is no known threat to the Pittsburgh Jewish Community," Brokos said. "However, we are monitoring what's happening across the country, as well as in the Middle East, and we need to be prepared for that."

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.