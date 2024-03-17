Isometric exercise may be best type of exercise for lowering blood pressure, new study finds

Study: Isometric exercise may be best type of exercise for lowering blood pressure

Study: Isometric exercise may be best type of exercise for lowering blood pressure

Study: Isometric exercise may be best type of exercise for lowering blood pressure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study finds that isometric exercise may be the best exercise for lowering your blood pressure.

Isometric, also called static exercise, engages your muscles without movement.

Some examples include wall squats and planks.

Wall squats were most effective for reducing systolic pressure.

Running, an aerobic exercise, was most beneficial for decreasing diastolic pressure, but the isometric movement was the overall best for lowering both pressure elements.