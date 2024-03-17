Watch CBS News
Health

Isometric exercise may be best type of exercise for lowering blood pressure, new study finds

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Study: Isometric exercise may be best type of exercise for lowering blood pressure
Study: Isometric exercise may be best type of exercise for lowering blood pressure 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study finds that isometric exercise may be the best exercise for lowering your blood pressure.

Isometric, also called static exercise, engages your muscles without movement.

Some examples include wall squats and planks.

Wall squats were most effective for reducing systolic pressure.

Running, an aerobic exercise, was most beneficial for decreasing diastolic pressure, but the isometric movement was the overall best for lowering both pressure elements. 

First published on March 17, 2024 / 4:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.