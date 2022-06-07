Seafood recalled due to possible listeria contamination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Irvington Seafood is recalling some of its crab meat because of a possible health risk.

The product may be contaminated with listeria, the FDA said.

The recall includes one-pound packages of the company's "Jumbo, lump, finger and claw meat." The packages are marked with the license number AL 111-C.

They will have a batch number written on the bottom of the container: 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146,148, 150.

So far, no one has gotten sick, but if you bought the product, you are urged to throw it away or return it for a refund.

For more information, visit the FDA's website here.