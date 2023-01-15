Watch CBS News
IRS says most Pennsylvanians will get a tax refund this year

By Jon Delano

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A week from this Monday, January 23, is the first day to file your federal tax return and more than 168 million returns are expected this year. 

A spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service said that most Pennsylvanians will be getting a tax refund. 

Luis Garcia with the IRS said the agency has been upgrading its customer service capabilities through additional funding from Congress. 

"[It's] bringing IRS funding up to a level where we can serve the American people the way they deserve to be served and have phone assisters available to answer their call instead of having them in a queue waiting," Garcia said. "We've trained over 5,000. We have a lot of people who have not only completed the program but are taking calls right now." 

In addition to more online and over-the-phone assistance, the IRS hopes to get refunds back to taxpayers within 21 days if they file online with direct deposit. 

You can watch my full interview with Mr. Garcia below! 

Sunday Business Page: Tax season almost here 05:20
