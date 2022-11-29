IRS encouraging taxpayers to protect information from thieves

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week is National Tax Security Awareness Week.

And while tax season is a ways away, the IRS wants you to prepare now.

From now until the end of the year, a lot of people consider giving their money to charities or tax shelters before the calendar changes.

The IRS said now is the time for taxpayers to focus on protecting their sensitive information from identity thieves.

The agency announced this week is National Tax Security Awareness Week, a time for taxpayers and tax professionals to become more aware of avoiding scams.

The IRS said the holiday shopping season is a prime opportunity for thieves who want your financial info. That info could potentially end up on a fraudulent tax return.

The agency pointed to the rise of texting scams, like so-called smishing schemes. This is when scammers send text messages pretending to be reputable companies to try and get you to reveal private information.

Just know the scammers are in overdrive right now and to avoid fictitious text scams, don't open them, and delete them.