Investigation underway after one person shot at City of Washington apartment complex

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the City of Washington.

The shooting took place overnight at the Jollick Manor Apartments. 

Police tell KDKA that someone was taken into custody but they were soon released after they discovered they were not involved in the shooting.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 6:42 AM

