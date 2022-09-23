Into the darkness: PNC Park goes dark after home run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Steelers were under the lights in Cleveland, 137 miles away at PNC Park...the Pirates were in the dark.

While the Pirates were taking on the Cubs, second baseman Kevin Newman sent a home run into the stands.

As is tradition when a Pirates player goes yard, so to speak, the lights go wild and fireworks are set off.

However, this time, the lights would not stop blinking.

That led the crews at the ballpark to shut the lights off completely.

Eventually, the LEDs were brought back and the Pirates, unfortunately, weren't able to shine the light on a win, losing 3-2 to the Cubs.