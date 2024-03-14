Pittsburgh-area man found dead on Interstate 80 after hit-and-run crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a New Castle man was found dead on Interstate 80 last weekend.

In a police release report, Pennsylvania State Police said troopers responded to a report of a man found dead in the median of Interstate 80 in Shenango Township on March 9. The report said the man was "struck in the travel lanes by an unknown vehicle" driving west. The victim was identified by police as 37-year-old Devin Habib.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said law enforcement is looking for a truck involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash, which they said happened at around 1:20 a.m. on March 9 near mile marker 0.2.

Officials said the vehicle involved is believed to be a 2018-2023 Freightliner Cascadia that is missing its driver-side headlight. The color of the vehicle is not known at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Pennsylvania State Police Mercer County barracks at 724-284-8100 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-8477 or online.