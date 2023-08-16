Watch CBS News
International Village kicks off in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- International Village is underway in McKeesport!

The festival is in its 63rd year of celebrating the Greater Pittsburgh area's extravaganza of ethnic food, music and dance!

Beyond the great food and activities, you can also enjoy performances by the Junior Tamburitzans of Duquesne on Wednesday and neighborhood Kolo dancers on Thursday.

The event runs through Thursday. 

First published on August 16, 2023 / 1:39 AM

