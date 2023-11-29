Interior design experts predict 2024 will be the year of the mirror

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New year, new home improvement project.

If that's your mantra for 2024, interior design experts predict this will be the year of the mirror.

Because most of us probably can't afford to hire Nate Berkus, Joanna Gaines, or Shea McGee, Yelp is teaming up with an interior designer to help you freshen up your space in style and the keyword seems to be -- bold.

That includes bold statement mirrors.

Searches for mirrors went up 34% this year on Yelp.

The designer says mirrors not only brighten up a room, but they also make the room look bigger.

Speaking of that, super-size the tiny features of your home.

Maximalist details are 'in' and fairly simple to incorporate into your decor.

The recommendation is to switch up hardware and add trim around the ceiling or doors.

Finally, ditch the 50 shades of white and fill your space with bright colors to elevate the happy in you home.

Incorporating a dynamic color palette into the home is what's called dopamine decor.

For example, instead of painting a room red, try out a more toned-down shade like rose or scarlet.

For more information on all of this, click here.