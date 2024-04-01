Inspectors condemn part of building housing Pittsburgh home goods store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A building that houses a Squirrel Hill home goods store is condemned.

"It's about to collapse," said Binz employee Ellie Voyvodich.

There's leakage, gaping holes and crumbling beams. On Monday, the city of Pittsburgh inspectors placed a condemnation notice next to the area now covered by a tarp.

Voyvodich said the issues started in November, but it's just now being addressed.

The property owner, Nexus Real Estate, blocked off the backroom on Monday.

"Feels like they are trying to cover their butts," Voyvodich said.

The building houses Binz and multiple apartment units.

In the basement, where merchandise is stored, there's exposed electrical wiring and water damage. Voyvodich said a lot of their items have been destroyed and it's unclear if insurance will replace it.

"We haven't seen any money from it. Essentially, they don't know how they want to pay us out for it because of the way that we acquire the merchandise through auction," Voyvodich said.

KDKA-TV's cameras captured crews working on the roof. KDKA-TV reached Nexus Real Estate a few times for comment but didn't hear back.

"It's unfortunate whenever you're paying top dollar for a nice spot on Murray Avenue to have your business and you still don't have a nice spot," said Voyvodich.