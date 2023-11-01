Pittsburgh establishment hit with a consumer alert after inspector finds roaches "too numerous to count" in kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh establishment was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found roaches in the kitchen, the Allegheny County Health Department said.

The health department issued the consumer alert for Insomnia Club & Banquet Hall at 810 Brookline Boulevard after an inspection on Oct. 27. The health department's website will be updated when the consumer alert is removed.

According to the inspection report, there were both live and dead roaches "too numerous to count" in the kitchen. Employees couldn't wash their hands because of a blocked hand sink in the kitchen and there was food held in a cooler at 57 degrees.

The report also lists several other medium- and low-risk violations at the business like bug spray at the bar, no hand sink at the basement bar and a frozen bag of wings stored on the floor in the kitchen.

The inspection report said Insomnia Club & Banquet Hall should eliminate the pests, hold food at 41 degrees or below and have employees properly wash their hands.

The report shows a re-inspection is scheduled for Nov. 6.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities.

The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints. People who have concerns about something they experience while eating out can submit a complaint online.

All food facilities have to obtain and maintain a health permit and operate according to Allegheny County's food safety regulations.