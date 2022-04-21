Insignia air fryers recalled after reports of burning and melting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several models of Insignia air fryers are under recall after dozens of reports that they catch fire, burn or melt.

At least two people have been injured, including a child, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

If you have the product, stop using it immediately and return it. Best Buy, which sold the air fryer, is contacting all known customers directly to sort out the recall.

About 635,000 were sold in the U.S. and another 137,000 in Canada.

