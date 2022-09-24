Inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Allegheny County Jail, dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has died.

57-year-old Anthony Talotta is the sixth inmate to have died at the jail this year.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's report said that Talotta was found unresponsive in his cell in the mental health unit on Tuesday.

The warden said he was rushed to UPMC Mercy and he died on Wednesday night.

Allegheny County Council member and Jail Oversight Board member Bethany Hallam said as of 5 p.m. on Friday, the jail had not notified the board of Talotta's death as they are required to do.

Talotta's cause of death is not known at this time.