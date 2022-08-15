Injured hiker rescued from trail at Cedar Creek Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An injured hiker was rescued from a trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

The hiker was injured while on the Gorge Trail and needed to be rescued by first responders.

RCFD units were dispatched for a Rescue-Environmental at Cedar Creek County Park on the Gorge Trail. Crews from the fire... Posted by Rostraver Central Fire Department on Sunday, August 14, 2022

The Rostraver Central Fire Department says that the hiker was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.

Their condition is unknown at this time.