Watch CBS News
Local News

Injured hiker rescued from trail at Cedar Creek Park

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An injured hiker was rescued from a trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County over the weekend. 

The hiker was injured while on the Gorge Trail and needed to be rescued by first responders.

RCFD units were dispatched for a Rescue-Environmental at Cedar Creek County Park on the Gorge Trail. Crews from the fire...

Posted by Rostraver Central Fire Department on Sunday, August 14, 2022

The Rostraver Central Fire Department says that the hiker was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 1:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.