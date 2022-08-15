Injured hiker rescued from trail at Cedar Creek Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An injured hiker was rescued from a trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County over the weekend.
The hiker was injured while on the Gorge Trail and needed to be rescued by first responders.
The Rostraver Central Fire Department says that the hiker was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
