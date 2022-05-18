Ingram woman sentenced to prison for liking daughter's TikTok video, violating child abuse probation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Ingram woman was sentenced to prison after she liked her daughter's TikTok video, violating the terms of probation she'd only been serving for days.

According to the Trib, Trista Price was sentenced to serve 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and will be eligible for alternative housing and possible work release.

The Trib reports Price liked a video her daughter posted on TikTok two days after she was sentenced to probation, with one of the conditions being no contact with the victim.

Trista and Seth Price were accused of abusing two children at their home in Carrick for years. Police said Seth Price was accused of choking the children and hitting them with objects like a frying pan and 2x4 piece of wood. Trista Price allegedly recorded the abuse and watched, police said.

He reached a plea agreement for five to 10 years in prison followed by 23 years of probation while she reached an agreement to serve 7 years of probation after cooperating with prosecutors, the Trib reported.