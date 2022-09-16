Inflation leads to higher demand at Pittsburgh food banks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the pandemic caused people to need food assistance, inflation is now the driving force.

Food banks and pantries have seen an increased demand for food over the past year and expect that number to rise as we head toward cooler temperatures. Just like inflation might be costing you more at the grocery store, it also costs organizations like the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Just in the past year, the food bank saw a seven-fold increase in emergency food assistance at its Duquesne location. The food bank believes that's a snapshot of its 11-county service area.

"When you see numbers come in, more families, more individuals needing assistance, that's a troubling thing," food bank communications specialist Ronnell Hunt said.

Across the area, demand is up 18 percent from last year for food. The food bank said several factors contribute to this, including inflation. While in Pittsburgh, the Northside Common Ministries has seen its demand continue to grow too. It was 400-500 people a month before the pandemic.

"We're close to (600) to even 1,000 at times," Northside Common Ministries Executive Director Michael Moore said.

With inflation, Moore said it is giving families 60-100 pounds of food a month, as opposed to 30 pounds.

"Of course, that increases the demand of our food pantry and our ability to give them more than we did prior," Moore said.

Once people have to start paying their heating bills, the expectation is there will be an increase in food assistance.

"We all want to stay warm during the winter months. But at the same time, we also want our fridge to be full," Hunt said.

The food bank says it's working proactively to address concerns. It has a new call center to help people in need.

"Clearly this isn't something that we see going away. We see people coming to need help all throughout our 11 different counties," Hunt said.

Both organizations said donations have helped them keep up with the increased demand.