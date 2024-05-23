Watch CBS News
Infant found dead inside SUV in Morgantown, police investigating

By Patrick Damp

MORGANTOWN, W Va. (KDKA) - Police in Morgantown are investigating the death of an infant left inside a vehicle. 

According to Morgantown Police, they were called to the 3600 block of Collins Ferry Road for a reported cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon. 

Once they arrived, they saw EMS in the parking lot near an SUV. In the SUV they found a young child in a child's car seat the back seat of the vehicle. 

EMS told police that the child was dead. 

"The department wishes to express their sincere condolences to the family and friends that have been directly impacted by this tragic loss as well as recognizing the devastating impact such a loss is to the community," said Morgantown Police Department Chief, Eric Powell. 

The case is still under investigation by Morgantown Police and West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office. 

No charges have been filed as police work to gather more information. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on air and online for the latest.

