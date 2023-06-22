Watch CBS News
Infant Formula Bank opens 7th location inside Early Learning Resources Center

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More help is now available for families with young children at the Early Learning Resources Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Greater Pittsburgh Infant Formula Bank opened its seventh location on Wednesday.

They're a public formula bank network that helps families who are struggling financially or struggle to find specialty formula that their kids need.

For more information or to find out if you're eligible for assistance, click here.

