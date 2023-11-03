Indiana University of Pennsylvania opens brand new, $90 million science building

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - A brand new science and mathematics building is open on IUP's campus.

On Thursday, more than 400 people were on hand to celebrate the opening of the John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, the new $90 million, 142,536 square-foot science and mathematics building.

While it's not yet home for classes, which will happen in the coming spring semester, it will be the home of 51,600 square feet of laboratory space that will face IUP's beautiful walking space The Oak Grove.

"The purpose of a ribbon-cutting ceremony is to mark a new beginning," Dr. John J. Kopchick said. "It's a symbolic way to announce to the world that we here at IUP have something special. We want to celebrate this milestone, the new building is and will be a tangible reminder of our goal: to inspire a lifelong passion for learning, and help our students become the best version of themselves, with integrity and responsibility."

The building will house the colleges of natural science and mathematics, anthropology, biology, biochemistry, chemistry, physics, engineering, geography, geology, environment, and many more.

Along with lab space, there will be 43 research lab modules, nearly 10,000 square feet of collaboration space, and 8,000 feet of teaching space.

Kopchick Hall will replace the Weyandt Hall which was dedicated in October 1966.

"We are deeply and profoundly proud to have our name 'etched' in the history of science at IUP," Dr. Kopchick added. "It is a spectacular, breathtaking, awesome, and humbling honor. A heartfelt thank you goes to the outstanding leadership whose vision, guidance, commitment, and expertise resulted in this incredible facility."

Kopchck Hall now stands at the site of the former Leonard Hall which was demolished in 2018.