Indiana County woman charged after allegedly setting fire to dumpster
HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Homer City woman has been charged after allegedly setting fire to a sanitation company's dumpster.
Just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 3, Christina Luna, 37, was taken into custody after police believed she was under the influence of a controlled substance and set fire to a Hugill Sanitation dumpster.
When asked why she committed the alleged act, Luna claimed she did so because "the ghosts in her closet made her mad," according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.
Luna has been charged with criminal mischief.
