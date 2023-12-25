Car restoration business destroyed after fire in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car restoration business in Indiana County was destroyed after a fire on Christmas morning.

Fire crews said they were called to The Roadster Factory on Killen Road at around midnight on Monday in Armagh. Three vehicles were reportedly taken out of the building before it collapsed.

At a certain point, the fire chief of the Armagh and East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department said that he got his crews out and away from the building and decided to let it burn as much as it could.

"All metal building, started to collapse and just compress," Chief Tom Fry said. "We're in the process now of tearing it apart so it doesn't rekindle."

"I think it was like 10 minutes after 3 (a.m.), we blew the airhorns for everyone to get out," the chief added. "Building burns up, everything burns up, but we're not gonna lose the life."

More than a dozen fire companies responded to help put out the blaze. An investigation into the fire is underway.