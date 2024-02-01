Indiana County mother charged with homicide after allegedly smothering her 9-month-old son

INDIANA BOROUGH (KDKA) - A mother in Indiana county is behind bars and charged with homicide, with police saying she's responsible for her infant son's death.

The 21-year-old Patricia Hullenbaugh is charged with homicide after she allegedly smothered her 9-month-old son to death and then staged a scene to cover it up.

According to the criminal complaint, on January 6, police were called to an apartment in Indiana Borough for reports of an unresponsive child.

The baby was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital where he died five days later.

During the investigation, police said Hullenbaugh told them she put the baby down for a nap in his crib and when she checked on him an hour later, he was hanging partially outside of the crib with his face down on the mattress.

Upon further investigation, police said Hullenbaugh finally admitted to smothering the infant by applying pressure to his head and face area with a blanket.

Then, according to police, the baby stopped breathing and Hullenaugh stated she panicked and staged the slats of the crib to cover up what she did.

She was taken into custody at work on Wednesday.

The District Attorney is holding a press conference this afternoon to provide more details.

