Indiana County man taken into custody after West Virginia scam investigation

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody following a West Virginia scam investigation.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 55-year-old Robert Stutzman of Blairsville was arrested on March 18 and charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to receive stolen property.

On March 18, Tyler County Sheriffs in West Virginia reached out to Pa. State Police Troop A in Indiana after the Tyler County Sheriffs were asked to help with a theft investigation that took place at the CVS on Warren Road in White Township, Pa.

The victim told sheriffs that he was scammed out of $42,550 when he sent a cashier's check for that amount to Robert Stutzman.

Footage showed that on March 15, around 11:50 a.m., a man arrived at CVS, picked up mail from the front counter, and left.

Troopers were able to identify that man as Stutzman.

Then, on March 18, Stutzman was located at his home and interviewed. Troopers then learned that it was Stutzman who got the check from CVS and deposited it in his bank account in New Kensington after he was directed to do so by an unknown person he met on the internet in October 2023.

The money from the cashier's check had not yet been withdrawn from his account.

Stutzman is now being held at the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

He will have a preliminary hearing on April 2 at 9:30 a.m.