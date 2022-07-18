Indiana County man sentenced for selling methamphetamine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Cherry Tree, Pa. resident has been sentenced after being charged with selling methamphetamine.

Evo Boston, 44, was sentenced to six months to two years in jail following court proceedings, according to District Attorney Bob Manzi. Following his release, Boston will be supervised by the Indiana County Probation Department for a period of four years, per a county press release.

Boston was charged in two separate criminal cases by members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania State Police. Members of the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a controlled buy in which Boston sold approximately 0.62 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, according to the release. In the second matter, members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force conducted two controlled buys in which Boston sold approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, the press release later stated.

"The members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana County Drug Task Force conducted professional investigations that led to the conviction of a drug dealer in our county. The members of our Law Enforcement community are dedicated to the continued efforts of identifying, investigating, and arresting drug dealers throughout the county to protect our families," Manzi said.

If you have any information regarding suspected drug activity in your community, please call the Pennsylvania State Police at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS or the District Attorney's hotline at 724-471-7777.